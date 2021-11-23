Virginia firefighters rescue tortoise from inside tree

SFR helps Suffolk homeowner retrieve pet from tree. Rescue 1 responded to the 100 block of Linden Avenue for a tortoise in the hollowed out base of a tree. The crew was able to get Rocky out of the hole in the tree and in to warmer surroundings. Great job guys! pic.twitter.com/Brt490mI3G— Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) November 22, 2021

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters summoned to a Virginia home for a report of a "pet" in a tree arrived to find something unexpected -- a tortoise in tree base.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a home on Linden Avenue on a report of a pet stranded in a tree, and they found the resident's tortoise had climbed deep into the hollowed-out base of the tree.

Fire & Rescue tweeted photos of a firefighter crawling into the hole to retrieve the tortoise, named Rocky.

The firefighters then were able to get Rocky to "warmer surroundings," the department said.