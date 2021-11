A truck carrying about $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's whiskey overturned on a highway onramp in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and spilled several gallons of the alcoholic beverage into the roadway. Photo courtesy of the Murfreesboro Police Department/Facebook

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee said "several gallons" of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto a highway on-ramp when a truck carrying $400,000 worth of the beverage overturned. The Murfreesboro Police Department said the semi truck was turning onto an Interstate 24 when it tipped over, causing some of the bottles inside to break and leak their contents onto the roadway.

The department shared photos showing the liquid streaming from the truck after it was lifted back upright by a wrecker.

It was unclear how much of the whiskey survived the crash, but police said the truck had been carrying about $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's that had been intended for shipment to Israel.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said.