Alabama man's 14-foot-tall church might be world's smallest

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama man is seeking a Guinness World Records title for the world's smallest church after constructing a house of worship that measures only 4 feet wide and 5 feet deep.

Gary Smith, owner of Loblolly Farm in Semmes, said he modeled his church, the Chapel Des Champs, after the design of Alabama churches from about 150 years ago.

Smith said his church, which measures 4 feet wide, 5 feet deep and 19 feet from the ground to the steeple, is 7 square feet smaller than the current world record holder, the Santa Isabel de Hungria in Benalmadena, Spain.

Smith said the tiny church, which comfortably fits about three people, is part of his lifelong dream to become a Guinness World Record holder. He said couples who get married at his farm have already been asking about using his small church for their photos.

Smith said he has submitted the proper documentation to Guinness World Records to have his church recognized as the world's smallest, and he is now waiting to hear back from the record-keeping organization.