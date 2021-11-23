Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 23, 2021 / 12:58 PM

536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Cable network BET broke a Guinness World Record in New York by recruiting 536 people to dance in the world's longest soul train line.

BET, which arranged the event in advance of Sunday's Soul Train Awards, said the soul train line that danced through Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem included original dancers from the iconic Soul Train TV shows, the Brooklyn United marching band, the 40+ Double Dutch Club and hundreds of local residents.

Advertisement

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to ensure participants followed the record-keeping organization's rules. They were required to dance in pairs for at least 40 feet to qualify as a soul train.

Guinness confirmed the soul train line featured 536 dancers, enough to take the record from Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, which convened a soul train line of 426 dancers in 2014.

Read More

Virginia firefighters rescue tortoise from inside tree Maryland woman collects third $50,000 lottery prize in three years Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26

Latest Headlines

Virginia firefighters rescue tortoise from inside tree
Odd News // 35 minutes ago
Virginia firefighters rescue tortoise from inside tree
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters summoned to a Virginia home for a report of a "pet" in a tree arrived to find something unexpected -- a tortoise in the hollowed-out base.
Maryland woman collects third $50,000 lottery prize in three years
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Maryland woman collects third $50,000 lottery prize in three years
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman made her third visit to state lottery headquarters when a scratch-off ticket led to her third $50,000 prize in three years.
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon cat might soon have a Guinness World Records title after his owners discovered he is two years older than the current feline recognized as the world's oldest living cat.
Horse rescued from deep mud in New Jersey woods
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Horse rescued from deep mud in New Jersey woods
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey said a horse was rescued from deep mud in a wooded area two days after the animal went missing from a farm.
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A British cyclist seeking to raise awareness of men's health issues broke a Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours.
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Australia said a man was cited for driving without a license and officers confiscated his unusual vehicle -- a motorized cooler.
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Utah woman visiting a Florida beach captured video of the moment a bald eagle swooped out of the sky and stole a shark from the end of her husband's fishing line.
Man runs 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded for world record
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man runs 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded for world record
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it took him four years of attempts before he was finally able to break the Guinness World Record for fastest 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded.
Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A herd of alpacas escaped from their owner's property in Massachusetts and went wandering through a busy road.
Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance on his first $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize -- although he didn't realize it right away.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
Man cited for driving a motorized cooler without a license
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
'Pedaling Picasso' breaks Guinness record with massive GPS drawing
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Bald eagle steals shark from angler's line on Florida beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement