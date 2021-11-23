536 dancers break Guinness record for longest soul train line

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Cable network BET broke a Guinness World Record in New York by recruiting 536 people to dance in the world's longest soul train line.

BET, which arranged the event in advance of Sunday's Soul Train Awards, said the soul train line that danced through Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem included original dancers from the iconic Soul Train TV shows, the Brooklyn United marching band, the 40+ Double Dutch Club and hundreds of local residents.

Advertisement

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to ensure participants followed the record-keeping organization's rules. They were required to dance in pairs for at least 40 feet to qualify as a soul train.

Guinness confirmed the soul train line featured 536 dancers, enough to take the record from Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, which convened a soul train line of 426 dancers in 2014.