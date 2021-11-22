Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A herd of alpacas escaped from their owner's property in Massachusetts and went wandering through a busy road.

Witnesses said the alpacas were spotted Sunday morning on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, near an Audi dealership.

Advertisement

Shawn Smith captured video of the animals being corralled by bystanders who worked to keep them out of the road until their owner was able to return them to their home.

The Audi West Springfield dealership said in a Facebook post it is holding a caption contest for a photo of the alpacas wandering outside the business.