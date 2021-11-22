Trending
Oregon cat might be world's oldest at age 26

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon cat might soon have a Guinness World Records title after his owners discovered he is two years older than the current feline recognized as the world's oldest living cat.

Charly Briggs of Turner said friends suggested she contact Guinness World Records to see if her cat, Samm, might be the world's oldest living cat at age 26.

"I asked Guinness, and they were like, 'The oldest living cat we have on record right now is 24,'" Briggs told KPTV. "I'm like, 'What? He's older than 24.' I was like just freaking out. Then I was putting it to my friends on social media like, 'Guys, he could do it. He could win.' They're like, 'Go for it, go for it!' Yeah, we're going for it."

Briggs said Samm was a stray when she adopted him in Memphis in 2002, but his veterinarian has confirmed he is 26 years old and in good health.

Briggs said she is in the process of submitting the proper evidence to Guinness World Records to have Samm officially recognized.

Guinness lists the oldest cat ever as Creme Puff, a Texas feline who lived to 38 years, 3 days.

