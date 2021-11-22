Watch Live
Authorities in Waukesha, Wis., give update on deadly SUV crash that killed 5
Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 22, 2021 / 1:41 PM

Man runs 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded for world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it took him four years of attempts before he was finally able to break the Guinness World Record for fastest 100-meter dash while juggling blindfolded.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the 100-meter (328-foot) record was more difficult than his other running while juggling blindfolded records because Guinness required him to remain in his 48-inch lane for the entire run.

Advertisement

Rush said he had been trying to set the record since August 2017, but found he had trouble staying in his lane. He said he nearly set the record once, but an issue with the video evidence developed, so he had to keep trying.

Rush said he finally succeeded after 22 failed attempts, setting the record at 16.29 seconds.

Read More

Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri

Latest Headlines

Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Loose alpacas wander into busy Massachusetts road
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A herd of alpacas escaped from their owner's property in Massachusetts and went wandering through a busy road.
Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance on his first $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize -- although he didn't realize it right away.
Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Missouri said they are trying to find the owner of a loose emu spotted running loose near a highway before giving officers the slip.
Overdue books from 1957, 1987 returned to Maryland library
Odd News // 2 days ago
Overdue books from 1957, 1987 returned to Maryland library
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland library said the recent abolition of late fees led to a flood of long-overdue returns, including a book that originally was due in 1957.
Bear cub rescued from plastic jug in North Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear cub rescued from plastic jug in North Carolina
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina said they rescued a bear cub seen wandering for at least two days with a plastic container stuck over its head.
Police 'lasso' loose pig in Ohio neighborhood
Odd News // 2 days ago
Police 'lasso' loose pig in Ohio neighborhood
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio shared body camera footage of an officer using a pet leash to "lasso" a pig found running loose through a neighborhood.
Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The head of an Italian marble statue in a New Brunswick cemetery was left next to the monument more than two decades after it was stolen.
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama engineer took inspiration from his childhood to break a Guinness World Record for building the world's largest Nerf gun.
Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Quebec, Canada, said a pink flamingo escaped from the facility and was found a short time later loitering in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons.
Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years paid off when he won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Annual crab migration shuts down roads on Australian island
Annual crab migration shuts down roads on Australian island
Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri
Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri
Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades
Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades
Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot
Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement