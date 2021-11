Jefferson County Animal Control in Missouri said officials are trying to locate a loose emu that gave officers the slip. Photo by gayleenfroese2/Pixabay.com

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Missouri said they are trying to find the owner of a loose emu spotted running loose near a highway before giving officers the slip. Jefferson County Animal Control said the emu was seen Thursday near Highway NN in Cedar Hill.

Officers responded and attempted to capture the emu with help from bystanders, but the flightless bird managed to flee the scene.

Officials said they are attempting to locate the Australian bird's owners, as the county does not have an adequate facility to house the emu if it is captured.