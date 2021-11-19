Trending
Nov. 19, 2021

Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Quebec, Canada, said a pink flamingo escaped and was found a short time later loitering in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons.

The Granby Zoo said the flamingo flew the coop Wednesday morning and was spotted by customers in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons doughnut shop in Granby.

"To reassure everyone, there wasn't a sale on shrimp at the IGA or a special on coffee at Tim Hortons," Karl Fournier, director of animal care at the Granby Zoo, said in a TikTok video.

"For reasons unknown, the flamingo escaped and flew away from its group. Our team quickly mobilized and it was captured in a calm manner."

The zoo said the flamingo allowed zookeepers to approach, and they returned it safely to its enclosure.

"Our flamingo is doing well," Fournier said.

