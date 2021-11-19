Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 19, 2021 / 4:05 PM

Bear cub rescued from plastic jug in North Carolina

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina said rescued a bear cub seen wandering for at least two days with a plastic container stuck over its head.

Justin McVey, a wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said the commission first received reports Monday that a bear was in the Beaverdam area of Asheville with a plastic food container stuck over its head.

Advertisement

McVey and his colleagues searched for the bear for two days.

"People would call in, and I would get to the spot, they would say, 'Yeah, it was here 30 minutes ago,'" McVey told the Asheville Citizen-Times.

Jody Williams, founder of the Help Asheville Bears Facebook group, helped track the bear's movements using reports from group members.

McVey said officials glimpsed the bear Wednesday morning, but were unable to get a clear shot to tranquilize the animal.

The bruin gave its pursuers the slip, but Williams responded to the area and elicited the help of drone operator Stephan Pruitt, who usex witness reports to pinpoint the bear's location.

McVey said wildlife officials rushed to the scene, tranquilized the bear and removed the jug. The bear was determined to be a 10-month-old female cub that only recently was weaned off its mother.

Advertisement

"We were able to safely dart and anesthetize the bear, remove the jug from her head and perform a health check. She was in great health, with no injuries or lacerations, and immediately relocated to a remote area in western North Carolina," McVey said in a Facebook post.

Read More

Police 'lasso' loose pig in Ohio neighborhood Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun

Latest Headlines

Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Man wins $100,000 on his first-ever $30 lottery ticket
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man took a chance on his first $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize -- although he didn't realize it right away.
Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Loose emu gives animal control officers the slip in Missouri
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Missouri said they are trying to find the owner of a loose emu spotted running loose near a highway before giving officers the slip.
Overdue books from 1957, 1987 returned to Maryland library
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Overdue books from 1957, 1987 returned to Maryland library
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland library said the recent abolition of late fees led to a flood of long-overdue returns, including a book that originally was due in 1957.
Police 'lasso' loose pig in Ohio neighborhood
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police 'lasso' loose pig in Ohio neighborhood
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio shared body camera footage of an officer using a pet leash to "lasso" a pig found running loose through a neighborhood.
Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Cemetery statue's missing head returned after more than two decades
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The head of an Italian marble statue in a New Brunswick cemetery was left next to the monument more than two decades after it was stolen.
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alabama engineer builds world's largest Nerf gun
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Alabama engineer took inspiration from his childhood to break a Guinness World Record for building the world's largest Nerf gun.
Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Flamingo escapes Quebec zoo, visits Tim Hortons parking lot
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A zoo in Quebec, Canada, said a pink flamingo escaped from the facility and was found a short time later loitering in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons.
Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years paid off when he won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.
Deer runs loose through Michigan church
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer runs loose through Michigan church
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan pastor who noticed signs of breaking and entering when she arrived at her church went inside and found the culprit -- a deer.
2-foot iguana found perched on fence next to British road
Odd News // 1 day ago
2-foot iguana found perched on fence next to British road
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they are trying to determine the origins of a 2-foot-long iguana found perched on a fence at the side of a road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Annual crab migration shuts down roads on Australian island
Annual crab migration shuts down roads on Australian island
New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
Deer runs loose through Michigan church
Deer runs loose through Michigan church
Bear wanders into 7-Eleven store in California
Bear wanders into 7-Eleven store in California
Mysterious metal box washes up on Florida beach
Mysterious metal box washes up on Florida beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement