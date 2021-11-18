Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 18, 2021 / 5:06 PM

Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years

By Ben Hooper
Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years
Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, Wisc., won $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life drawing using the same numbers he has been playing for four years. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years paid off when he won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.

Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Oct. 31 Lucky for Life drawing from The Corner Store/Bar in Ironwood, bore the numbers 05-07-11-21-29.

Advertisement

"I have been playing the same set of number for four years," Olson said. "I checked the numbers online the morning after the drawing, as I always do, and recognized them right away. I was in a daze for a few days after winning because I just couldn't believe it. My wife and I feel like we are on cloud nine."

Olson chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life.

He said the jackpot will allow him to pay off some bills and live comfortably.

"Winning is life-changing. It feels good knowing that when unexpected situations come up, such as a car breaking down, we no longer have to worry about it financially," Olson said.

Advertisement

Read More

Maryland man's lucky feeling leads to U-turn, $2 million lottery prize Missouri mom gets $100,000 lottery gift from son D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest Headlines

Deer runs loose through Michigan church
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer runs loose through Michigan church
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan pastor who noticed signs of breaking and entering when she arrived at her church went inside and found the culprit -- a deer.
2-foot iguana found perched on fence next to British road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
2-foot iguana found perched on fence next to British road
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they are trying to determine the origins of a 2-foot-long iguana found perched on a fence at the side of a road.
Fragment of long-lost 12th-century poem found in book binding
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Fragment of long-lost 12th-century poem found in book binding
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A researcher uncovered a fragment from a long-lost 12th-century French poem in the binding of a book at a University of Oxford library in Britain.
Annual crab migration shuts down roads on Australian island
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Annual crab migration shuts down roads on Australian island
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Highways and roads have been shut down on an Australian island for an annual occurrence: the migration of millions of red crabs.
Ripley's attempting world record for largest ball of human hair
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Ripley's attempting world record for largest ball of human hair
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Ripley's Believe it or Not! is collecting human hair at a Florida expo in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest ball of human hair.
Kitten rescued from atop utility pole in California
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Kitten rescued from atop utility pole in California
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Animal Services crews and utility workers came to the rescue of a kitten found perched atop a power pole near her owner's California home.
Maryland man's lucky feeling leads to U-turn, $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man's lucky feeling leads to U-turn, $2 million lottery prize
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a lucky feeling inspired him to do a U-turn and return to a gas station to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $2 million prize.
Guinness World Records Day celebrates 'Super Skills' with new records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Guinness World Records Day celebrates 'Super Skills' with new records
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The eighteenth annual Guinness World Records Day was celebrated by the record-keeping organization Wednesday with multiple new records announced in the "Super Skills" theme.
Bear wanders into 7-Eleven store in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear wanders into 7-Eleven store in California
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An employee at a 7-Eleven store in California captured video when a curious bear pushed open the door to the store and came inside.
Overdue book returned to Scottish library after 73 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overdue book returned to Scottish library after 73 years
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish library said officials were stunned to open a package that arrived in the mail and find an overdue book that had been checked out 73 years earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
Bear wanders into 7-Eleven store in California
Bear wanders into 7-Eleven store in California
Gymnast back flips 19 feet, 8.2 inches between bars for Guinness record
Gymnast back flips 19 feet, 8.2 inches between bars for Guinness record
Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo
Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo
Overdue book returned to Scottish library after 73 years
Overdue book returned to Scottish library after 73 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement