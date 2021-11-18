Man wins $25,000 a year for life after using same lotto numbers for 4 years

Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, Wisc., won $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life drawing using the same numbers he has been playing for four years. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years paid off when he won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery. Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Oct. 31 Lucky for Life drawing from The Corner Store/Bar in Ironwood, bore the numbers 05-07-11-21-29. Advertisement

"I have been playing the same set of number for four years," Olson said. "I checked the numbers online the morning after the drawing, as I always do, and recognized them right away. I was in a daze for a few days after winning because I just couldn't believe it. My wife and I feel like we are on cloud nine."

Olson chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life.

He said the jackpot will allow him to pay off some bills and live comfortably.

"Winning is life-changing. It feels good knowing that when unexpected situations come up, such as a car breaking down, we no longer have to worry about it financially," Olson said.

Advertisement