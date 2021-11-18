Ripley's attempting world record for largest ball of human hair

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Ripley's Believe it or Not! is collecting human hair at a Florida expo in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest ball of human hair.

Ripley's said the ball of human hair, dubbed "Hoss," was started by stylist Steve Warden and weighed in at 100 pounds in 2019. The company said more than 1,000 Ripley's fans have since contributed clippings to the hair ball.

Advertisement

Hoss is being displayed at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

Visitors to the expo are being asked to contribute hair to the ball, with an aim of breaking the Guinness World Record for largest ball of human hair. The current record of 167 pounds was set by Missouri barber Henry Coffer in 2008.

Ripley's President Jim Pattison Jr., who pledged at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic not to shave his beard until the company's attractions reopened, said he will finally shave Friday and add his beard hair to Hoss.