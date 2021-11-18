Deer runs loose through Michigan church

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan pastor who noticed signs of breaking and entering when she arrived at her church went inside and found the culprit -- a deer.

Pastor Amanda Eicher said she and her husband, Luke, who also is a pastor, arrived at the Grace Christian Fellowship in Sturgis and discovered a window had been broken.

Eicher said she then heard a banging sound inside the building.

"I yelled to my husband, 'They're still here!' My husband went running in and sure enough, there was a break-in, but it wasn't what we expected. It was a 10-point buck," Eicher told WWMT-TV.

"He couldn't believe it. None of us could believe it. If you watched the video, you've heard me say, 'Oh my word!' That was my first reaction."

Eicher's video of the buck running loose inside the building was posted to the church's Facebook account. The footage shows the deer jumping at a wall and climbing the stairs to the balcony in its search for an escape.

The couple said the deer eventually left through the same window it had broken. They said damage to the inside of the church was minimal.