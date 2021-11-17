Venezuelan soccer freestyler breaks two records for Guinness World Records Day

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Venezuelan soccer freestyler put her trick skills to the test and broke two world records for Guinness World Records Day.

Laura Biondo, who already held 11 Guinness World Records for her soccer skills, teamed up with the record-keeping agency to break two more records for Wednesday's Guinness World Records Day.

Biondo earned her new titles by performing 62 sit-down soccer crossovers in 30 seconds and 24 double around-the-world ball control tricks in one minute.

The freestyler said it feels "overwhelming" to hold 13 Guinness World Records titles.

"If you set yourself a goal," she told Guinness, "you can definitely achieve it if you put hard work into it."