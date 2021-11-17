Trending
Nov. 17, 2021 / 3:42 PM

Firefighters free cat with head stuck inside pet food can

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Turkey rescued a cat found wandering around with a metal pet food can stuck over its head.

The Denizli Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade said the cat was brought to a station by members of the public, who found it with the aluminum food can stuck over its head.

The firefighters initially were unable to pull the can from the feline's head, and had to use tools to cut through the can.

The cat, which did not appear to be injured, ran off after being freed from the can.

