Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An owl paid a visit to a teacher's classroom at a Florida elementary school where the school's mascot also is an owl.

Bonnie Warren, a second grade teacher at Central Park Elementary School in Plantation, said students already had been dismissed for the day when the owl flew into her classroom.

Warren filmed video as the bird explored the room and landed on a book titled, Nature's Show Offs.

It was unclear how the owl got into the building.