Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 17, 2021 / 2:34 PM

Pogo stick daredevil jumps over five consecutive cars for world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida daredevil broke a Guinness World Record by using his pogo stick to jump over five consecutive cars in London.

Tyler Phillips, a member of the U.S. XPOGO Team who uses the name Pogotyler on TikTok, took on the record for Guinness World Records Day when his teammate, previous record-holder Dalton Smith, broke his ankle two weeks before his planned attempt for 2021.

Advertisement

Smith set the record at four cars in 2019, so Phillips' attempt featured five black London cabs at Olympic Park in London.

"To practice, I set up pogo sticks figuring out the width of a car. I'd have multiple. It felt so weird and that had me a little nervous, but as soon as I got here and I was doing the cars, it just felt easier. Training for this record was way harder than actually doing it," Phillips told Guinness World Records after successfully vaulting over the five vehicles.

Phillips said he is now setting his sights on more pogo stick records -- including breaking the one he now holds.

"I would love to try this again but with more cars," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Frieda Kahlo painting auctioned for record $34.9 million Bear rescued from plastic container stuck over its head in Florida Owl flies into elementary school where mascot is an owl

Latest Headlines

Bear rescued from plastic container stuck over its head in Florida
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bear rescued from plastic container stuck over its head in Florida
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a bear seen wandering for nearly a month with a plastic container stuck over its head was safely tranquilized and rescued from its predicament.
Owl flies into elementary school where mascot is an owl
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Owl flies into elementary school where mascot is an owl
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An owl paid a visit to a teacher's classroom at a Florida elementary school where the school's mascot is also an owl.
Missouri mom gets $100,000 lottery gift from son
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Missouri mom gets $100,000 lottery gift from son
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift from her son said he initially didn't believe her when she told him it was a $100,000 winner.
Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Maine said a man unloading his moving van after the drive from Las Vegas discovered an unexpected stowaway -- a roadrunner.
Georgia deputy called to capture loose donkey 'with a mask on'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Georgia deputy called to capture loose donkey 'with a mask on'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual loose animal call when the department received a report of a donkey "walking in the road with a mask on."
Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo said zookeepers were shocked when an anonymous donation turned out to be a massive funnel-web spider dubbed "Megaspider" by the facility.
Dozens stranded on Oregon State University dock when gangplank collapses
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dozens stranded on Oregon State University dock when gangplank collapses
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Spectators watching the Oregon State University rowing teams in an inter-squad scrimmage were left stranded when the gangplank connecting their dock to the shore became detached.
Deer runs through Louisiana hospital
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer runs through Louisiana hospital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer wandered into a Louisiana hospital and managed to make its way to the second floor before being captured by staff members and taken away by wildlife officials.
Pennsylvania anglers reel in record-breaking 18-pound walleye
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pennsylvania anglers reel in record-breaking 18-pound walleye
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A father and son angling team in Pennsylvania broke a state record when they reeled in a 34-inch walleye that tipped the scales at 18 pounds, 1 ounce.
California mission assembles world's longest line of socks
Odd News // 1 day ago
California mission assembles world's longest line of socks
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A California charity collected about 80,000 pairs of socks for the homeless and broke a Guinness World Record for the longest line of socks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
New Zealand woman 'held hostage by a possum'
Mysterious metal box washes up on Florida beach
Mysterious metal box washes up on Florida beach
Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo
Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo
Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van
Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van
Dozens stranded on Oregon State University dock when gangplank collapses
Dozens stranded on Oregon State University dock when gangplank collapses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement