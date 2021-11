A Missouri woman received a SKEE-BALL scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift from her son and won a $100,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift from her son said he initially didn't believe her when she told him it was a $100,000 winner. The Callaway County woman told Missouri Lottery officials her son, a fan of arcade games, bought her a SKEE-BALL scratch-off ticket as a gift from Casey's General Store in Holts Summit. Advertisement

The woman said she was shocked to scratch off a $100,000 prize -- but not as surprised as her son.

"He didn't believe me at first. He's pretty excited now," the winner said.

The player said she plans to use her winnings to take a vacation and buy a new truck for her son.