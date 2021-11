The Dawson County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said a deputy was called out to capture a loose donkey "with a mask on," and ended up safely capturing the animal, which was actually wearing a harness that resembled a COVID-19 face mask. Photo courtesy of the Dawson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual loose animal call when the department received a report of a donkey "walking in the road with a mask on." The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a caller alerted the department to a donkey walking loose on a road with "some kind of mask on." Advertisement

"It's not every day you get a call for a donkey walking in the road with a mask on," the post said.

The deputy was able to return the donkey to its owner.

Owner Lisa Silvestri-Casey said the donkey, named Buford, was not actually wearing a mask when he escaped through a hole in her fence, but witnesses may have mistook his harness for a giant-sized COVID-19 face mask.

Silvestri-Casey said the hole in her fence is being repaired.