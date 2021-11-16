Deer runs through Louisiana hospital

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer wandered into a Louisiana hospital and managed to make its way to the second floor before being captured by staff members and taken away by wildlife officials.

The Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge said the deer wandered into the building about 2:15 p.m. Monday and ran up an escalator to the second floor.

A law enforcement officer and hospital staff members captured the deer, and the captors managed to hold the animal down on the floor until Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials arrived to take it away on a stretcher.

"Our team members are always ready for the unexpected. Thank you all for your care and concern and to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for their quick response," the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Wildlife and Fisheries officials said the deer appeared to have been injured by a vehicle before running into the hospital.