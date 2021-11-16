Dozens stranded on Oregon State University dock when gangplank collapses

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Spectators watching the Oregon State University rowing teams in an inter-squad scrimmage were left stranded when the gangplank connecting their dock to the shore became detached.

The Corvallis Fire Department said crews responded when dozens of spectators at the OSU rowing inter-squad scrimmage became stranded on a floating dock when the gangplank broke free.

Oregon State University Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

The rescuers used an inflatable raft to ferry the spectators the short distance from the dock to the shore.

"Crews were able to successfully ferry everyone to shore without injury (or anyone going for a brisk swim)," Corvallis Fire said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses said some of the people standing on the gangplank when it started to sink got a little wet, but no one ended up in the water.