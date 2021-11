A Mexico, Mo., man said the lottery numbers that earned him a $98,000 Show Me Cash jackpot are the same numbers he had been using for about five years. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said using the same set of lottery numbers consistently for about five years paid off when he scored a $98,000 jackpot. The Mexico man told Missouri Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Show Me Cash drawing from the Xpress Mart store in Mexico bore his usual set of numbers. Advertisement

The man said he used his Missouri Lottery app to check the results of the Oct. 28 drawing and quickly noticed the numbers were familiar.

"I've been playing those numbers for four or five years," the player said. "So I had to get my ticket out."

The man's numbers, 10-12-19-28-33, matched all five numbers from the drawing.

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay off his credit cards.