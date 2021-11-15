Trending
Collection of more than 70,000 Darth Vader items moves to Texas

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A man who recently moved with his wife from the Washington, D.C., area to Texas brought along something unusual -- his collection of more than 70,000 items related to Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

Bill McBride, who recently moved to the Rio Grande Valley with his wife, Rebecca, said he started collecting Darth Vader items when he was young and turned the "Vader Vault" into a serious collection about 30 years ago.

McBride estimated in 2015 that he had spent about $270,000 on what was then just over 60,000 items, and his collection has since grown to more than 70,000 items, with the total price unknown.

"I couldn't afford my own collection today," McBride told KVEO-TV.

McBride said his collection of toys, paintings, unique helmets and other items continues to grow.

"It's something that still brings me joy and still truly makes me happy to do it. We all have our hobbies and our interests and this is something I truly enjoy," he said.

McBride said one item that he takes particular pride in is an original stage performance helmet from George Lucas' Super Live Adventure in Japan.

"I absolutely love. It was offered to me by a good friend of mine," McBride said. "He knew it was going to a good home, so it kinda checks all those boxes. It's a super significant piece in its own way, has a sentimental value, and just the history behind it."

