Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Nov. 15, 2021 / 12:55 PM

Kitten rescued from vehicle's engine compartment in South Carolina

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina rescued a kitten found trapped in the engine compartment of a resident's car.

The city of Goose Creek Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters from Rescue 2801 responded Sunday morning to a report of a cat trapped under the hood of a local resident's vehicle.

"The crew of Rescue 2801 removed some minor car parts and disentangled the kitten," the department said.

Firefighters said the kitten was taken to a local emergency veterinarian to be treated for hypothermia and a fractured femur. The feline is expected to make a full recovery.

