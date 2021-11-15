Kitten rescued from vehicle's engine compartment in South Carolina

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina rescued a kitten found trapped in the engine compartment of a resident's car.

The city of Goose Creek Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters from Rescue 2801 responded Sunday morning to a report of a cat trapped under the hood of a local resident's vehicle.

"The crew of Rescue 2801 removed some minor car parts and disentangled the kitten," the department said.

Firefighters said the kitten was taken to a local emergency veterinarian to be treated for hypothermia and a fractured femur. The feline is expected to make a full recovery.