Deputies wrangle loose 'road hog' blocking traffic in South Carolina

TRAFFIC: Two lanes are closed at Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York because... and we're not kidding... a large pig blocking the road & causing onlooker delays. We're there making sure it's safe until we can find the owner or Animal Control can round him up. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/u07bGr1asi— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Police were called to a South Carolina road to wrangle a loose pig that was so massive it broke its owner's trailer.

The York County Sheriff's Office said two lanes of Old York Road had to be closed in the town of York on Thursday night when a huge hog was found wandering loose in the roadway.

The sheriff's office said on Twitter that deputies were able to round up the "road hog" and get into contact with the animal's owner.

The owner attempted to transport the sizable swine, named "Papa Pig," to their home, but the trailer broke under the weight of the animal.

The sheriff's office brought in a horse trailer to give Papa Pig a lift home, officials said.