Nov. 12, 2021 / 5:04 PM

Maryland woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on first try

By Ben Hooper
A Parkville, Md., said the Bonus Match 5 ticket that earned her a $50,000 jackpot was the first ticket she had ever purchased for the game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman bought a ticket for the state's Bonus Match 5 lottery drawing for the first time and won a $50,000 jackpot with her beginner's luck.

The 67-year-old Parkville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she stopped in Cork & Bottle store in Mount Airy on Nov. 5 and decided to buy her first-ever Bonus Match 5 ticket.

"I've played Pick 3 in the past, but I've never played Bonus Match 5," she said. "I just had a hunch that I should try it."

The woman gave the ticket to her son for safe-keeping, and he used the Maryland Lottery app to check the ticket after the evening drawing. The son said he had to scan the ticket multiple times because he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"I texted her the picture of the message on my phone and called her," the winner's son said. "I said, 'Ma, you have a winning ticket, look at your phone!'"

The ticket was a $50,000 winner. The woman said she was surprised by the win -- but not too surprised.

"It's funny, I was just telling my son we were going to win," she said.

The winner said the money will go toward paying for her upcoming wedding and taking a vacation.

