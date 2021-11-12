Trending
Odd News
Nov. 12, 2021 / 3:18 PM

Disoriented puffin found 50 miles from the coast in England

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they were summoned to a town 50 miles inland to capture an unusual visitor: a puffin.

The Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital said in a Facebook post that the puffin was found by a veterinarian in Thorpe Audlin, a landlocked hamlet near Wakefield, England, that is 50 miles from the nearest coast.

"After arrival at the sanctuary, the bird was warmed and dried through in an intensive care brooder, and will require feeding up," the post said.

The wildlife hospital said its highly unusual to find a puffin so far inland. The post said the bird must have been blown off-course during recent windstorms.

"We are informed that this is only the second ever such record for the Wakefield District, the first being 135 years ago when a puffin was found in a similar state at Ardsley Reservoir," the Facebook post said.

