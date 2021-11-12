Trending
Nov. 12, 2021

Cat missing for three months turns up over 200 miles from home

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A New York animal shelter said a cat brought in as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to have gone missing three months earlier from a Pennsylvania home 200 miles away.

The Montgomery County SPCA said in a Facebook post that a cat was brought into the shelter by a Fort Plain resident who had spotted the feline wandering loose through their neighborhood for multiple days.

The cat was scanned for a microchip and shelter staff discovered the animal, named Dex, was from Williamsport, Pa. -- more than 200 miles away from where he was found.

Dex's owners told the shelter he had been missing since early August and they have no idea how he managed to travel so far away from home.

"Dex's story shows the importance of microchipping pets," the shelter said.

