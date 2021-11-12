Deer crashes through window into Michigan store

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a deer that apparently "wanted to beat the Black Friday madness" crashed through the window of a wilderness decor store.

The Walker Police Department said in a Facebook post that "Rudolph couldn't wait for Christmas" and crashed through the window of the Wilderness Expressions store "to do a little holiday shopping."

Advertisement

"Our guess is he wanted to beat the Black Friday madness," the post said.

Officers arrived at the store and found the animal appropriately wandering in the "deer decor" section of the business.

Police coaxed the deer back outside the store, and the animal was last seen heading into the nearby woods.