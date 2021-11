Heather Hann broke a Guinness World Record when she ran a 10K race with a time of 40 minutes and 4 seconds while pushing a stroller. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A British woman broke a Guinness World Record when she ran a 10k race in 40 minutes, 4 seconds while pushing her 1-year-old son in a stroller. Heather Hann, 36, of St. Albans, England, ran in the Herts Fast 10K race in Hemel Hempstead while pushing her 1-year-old son in a stroller and finished the 6.2-mile race with a record-breaking time of 40 minutes, 4 seconds. Advertisement

Hann, a mother of two, said she started running with a stroller after the birth of her first child.

"I'm over the moon that my world record was approved by Guinness. It's an amazing feeling to be able to break a world record with my son and hopefully it'll encourage other parents/carers with young children to get out there. I'd love to inspire others to go on and break my world record," Hann told The Herts Advertiser.