Florida 2-year-old spots alligator in sewer outside restaurant

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A Florida man said his 2-year-old son alerted him to the presence of a "turtle" in the sewer outside a restaurant and he looked to find the drain was actually occupied by a large alligator.

Joe Brenner said he was outside the Cantina restaurant in Jacksonville when his 2-year-old son spotted something in the sewer.

"So, my 2-year-old looked down into the sewer outside the restaurant we were at and said, 'turtle.' Not quite," Brenner wrote in a Facebook post that included photos of the alligator.

A video recorded by Brenner features the toddler greeting the reptile: "Hello Mr. Alligator!"