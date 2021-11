A Floyd County, Ky., woman won a $200,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket on the same day she retired after 36 years of working as a nurse. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman said she took her lottery luck as "a sign" when she scored a $200,000 jackpot on the same day she retired. The Floyd County woman told Kentucky Lottery officials she bought her $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off ticket from the Double Kwik in Prestonburg on the same day that she retired after 36 years as a nurse. Advertisement

The player soon found she would be starting her retirement with an extra $200,000.

"It was unbelievable," she said. "I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working."

The winner visited lottery headquarters in Louisville and took home $142,000 after taxes.

The Double Kwik store was awarded a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.