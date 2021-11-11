Deer spotted in Michigan with plastic pumpkin stuck over its face

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan are trying to locate a deer spotted wandering with a plastic pumpkin stuck over the front of its head.

Jeff Ott captured video of the female deer with the Halloween bucket stuck over its face in Cascade Township.

The Cascade Township Fire Department said firefighters were able to briefly capture the deer, but the animal kicked loose of the restraints and ran off before the bucket could be removed.

Firefighters are asking any residents who spot the deer to contact the department.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the deer appears to be in good health and might manage to remove the bucket on its own.