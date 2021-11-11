Michigan State Police trooper rescues owl struck by vehicle

Caro Trooper Rich helped "Ruffles" the owl get some help after being struck by a car this morning. He was able to connect with Erica at Critter Crossing Rehab who will help her heal before heading to Wildside Rehab for flight training before being released back to the wild. pic.twitter.com/g7qlAXuKge— MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) November 10, 2021

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An owl struck by a vehicle on a Michigan road was rescued by a Michigan State Police trooper, with some guidance from professional animal rescuers.

The Michigan State Police-Bay Region said Trooper Brayden Rich was summoned to Wadsworth Road in Sheridan Township on a report of an injured owl, and he arrived to find the avian appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Advertisement

Rich contacted Critter Crossing Rehabilitation in Lapeer, and experts were able to guide him through the process of using an emergency blanket and a tote bag to safely capture the injured bird.

The owl is being treated with oxygen and fluid therapy by Critter Crossing Rehabilitation. The bird eventually will be transferred to Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids for flight training before being released back into the wild.