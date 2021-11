1/2

Deputy Josh Boller of Indiana's Putnam County Sheriff's Office was called out to a neighborhood in the Reelsville area to round up a pair of escaped ponies. Photo courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy put his cowboy skills to the test when he was called out to corral a pair of escaped ponies. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Josh Boller responded to a report of loose horses in the Reelsville area and arrived to find a pair of small ponies wandering around without a human escort. Advertisement

Boller rounded up the two loose equines and returned them to their pen.

"There is no such thing as a routine call, and that rural deputy life sure does bring some unique calls," the sheriff's office said.