Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 1:28 PM

Woman runs 95 marathons in 95 days, earns Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Woman runs 95 marathons in 95 days, earns Guinness World Record
Alyssa Clark ran the distance of 95 marathons in 95 days and earned the Guinness World Record for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A woman who decided to run the distance of a marathon every day during COVID-19 lockdown earned a Guinness World Record by running 95 marathon distances in 95 days.

Alyssa Clark, who is originally from Burlington, Vt., said she was living in Italy in March 2020 when the government issued its first stay-at-home order and she soon discovered the summer marathons she had been training for were canceled.

Advertisement

Clark said she decided to run the distance of a marathon during every day of lockdown, expecting the project to last for about 15 days, but she kept it going, even finding time to run while moving to Naples, Fla.

Clark, who used a treadmill some days and ran outside when possible, ended up running 95 marathon distances in 95 days.

The runner said she had started a 96th marathon run, but decided to stop partway through when she felt ill.

"I always said that if I felt that I was going to be putting myself in a position of being a burden on the medical system, I would stop immediately," Clark told the Williams Record. "So as soon as things started going downhill, I pulled away from it."

Advertisement

Clark only later learned that she was experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

She recently received word from Guinness World Records that she was the record holder for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance.

"I was and am definitely proud to have the record, but I hope someone will go out and break it one day soon," she said.

Read More

Indiana deputy corrals pair of escaped ponies Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000 Chicago firefighters rescue groom's wedding ring from storm drain

Latest Headlines

Mystery structure spotted off Florida coast was a heavy-lifting barge
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Mystery structure spotted off Florida coast was a heavy-lifting barge
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A mysterious structure that sparked speculation among Florida residents when it appeared off the state's coast was revealed to be a heavy-lifting barge getting rid of a shipwreck.
Indiana deputy corrals pair of escaped ponies
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Indiana deputy corrals pair of escaped ponies
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy put his cowboy skills to the test when he was called out to corral a pair of escaped ponies.
Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who bought 40 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 40 times for a grand total of $108,000.
Chicago firefighters rescue groom's wedding ring from storm drain
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Chicago firefighters rescue groom's wedding ring from storm drain
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Fire Department came to the rescue when a groom dropped his wedding band into a storm drain shortly after the ceremony.
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Maine lobsterman made a 1-in-100 million discovery when he found a lobster with an extremely rare "cotton candy" color scheme.
British chauffer service offers rides in 'Tank Taxi'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British chauffer service offers rides in 'Tank Taxi'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British man is offering an unusual chauffeur service by charging about $1,000 to give rides to weddings and other events in his "Tank Taxi."
Apple-1 computer expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Apple-1 computer expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Apple-1 computer dating to 1976 is up for auction in California, and the auctioneers said they expect it to fetch up to $600,000.
Truck spills load of milk onto Texas highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Truck spills load of milk onto Texas highway
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Traffic on a stretch of Texas highway soured when a crashed truck spilled its load of milk into the roadway.
24-year-old becomes youngest person to run 100 marathons
Odd News // 1 day ago
24-year-old becomes youngest person to run 100 marathons
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A 24-year-old runner crossed the finish line at the Los Angeles Marathon and became the youngest person to complete 100 marathons.
Eight camels, one llama escape circus to wander Madrid streets
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eight camels, one llama escape circus to wander Madrid streets
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A group of eight camels and one llama escaped from a circus in Spain and wandered the streets of Madrid before being rounded up by police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Bear wanders through California neighborhood, swims in backyard pool
Bear wanders through California neighborhood, swims in backyard pool
Apple-1 computer expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction
Apple-1 computer expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction
Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000
Woman buys 40 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $108,000
British chauffer service offers rides in 'Tank Taxi'
British chauffer service offers rides in 'Tank Taxi'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement