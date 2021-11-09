Eight camels, one llama escape circus to wander Madrid streets

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A group of eight camels and one llama escaped from a circus in Spain and wandered the streets of Madrid before being rounded up by police.

The Spanish National Police said the animals were found wandering the streets of the capital about 5 a.m., and officers rounded them up and returned them to the circus.

The Gran Circo Quiros said the animals escaped after an act of sabotage by animal rights activists. The exact nature of the sabotage was not specified.

The circus said the camels and llama were not injured during their time on the loose.