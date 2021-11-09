Truck spills load of milk onto Texas highway

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Traffic on a stretch of Texas highway soured when a crashed truck spilled its load of milk into the roadway.

The El Paso Police Department said the Sarah Farms truck was hauling a load of milk gallons when it crashed and rolled over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on Monday night.

The cause of the crash was unclear, but the incident left the roadway covered in spilled milk.

The crash led to traffic delays, as multiple lanes of the interstate were closed for clean-up operations.

No injuries were reported from the crash.