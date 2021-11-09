Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Maine lobsterman made a 1-in-100 million discovery when he found a caught a lobster with an extremely rare "cotton candy" color scheme.

Get Maine Lobster, a Portland-based direct-to-consumer seafood company, said Bill Coppersmith, a lobsterman who supplies crustaceans to the company, found the rare cotton candy lobster during a recent day of fishing.

The company said the lobster's coloring only appears in an estimated one in 100 million lobsters.

Coppersmith dubbed the lobster Haddie, after his granddaughter. Get Maine Lobster said Haddie will not end up on a dinner plate, but will be donated to an aquarium or other appropriate facility that will take care of the shellfish.