Nov. 9, 2021

24-year-old becomes youngest person to run 100 marathons

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A 24-year-old runner crossed the finish line at the Los Angeles Marathon and became the youngest person to complete 100 marathons.

Jocelyn Rivas, an El Salvador native and DACA recipient living in Los Angeles, said she became interested in running marathons after attending the Los Angeles Marathon as a spectator in 2013, and she ran the race the following year.

Rivas decided after running a few more marathons that she wanted to pursue the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to complete 100 of the races.

The runner, nicknamed "The Warrior," reached her goal Sunday at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon.

"Way to go Jocelyn, you're an amazing inspiration. We're so glad you chose Los Angeles Marathon for Number 100," the Los Angeles Marathon said in an Instagram post.

The previous record was set in 2011 by British runner Elizabeth Tunna, who was only a few months older than Rivas when she completed her 100th marathon.

