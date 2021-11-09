Trending
Nov. 9, 2021 / 2:39 PM

Apple-1 computer expected to fetch up to $600,000 at auction

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Apple-1 computer dating to 1976 is up for auction in California, and the auctioneers said they expect it to fetch up to $600,000.

John Moran Auctioneers said the Apple-1, which was designed by Steve Wozniak and assembled and tested by Steve Jobs, had two previous owners before going on the auction block.

The lot comes with a Datanetics Keyboard Rev D, a 1986 Panasonic video monitor, some relevant cords, an Apple-1 Basic Manual, the Apple-1 Operations Guide, an MOS 6502 programming manual and two Apple-1 software cassette tapes.

Only 200 Apple-1 computers were ever made by Jobs and Wozniak. A working Apple-1 sold for $671,000 when it was auctioned in Germany in 2013.

The auction house said bidding opened Tuesday morning.

