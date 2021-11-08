Hikers share tense encounter with mountain lion in California

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of California hikers captured video when they came face to face with a mountain lion on an Orange County trail.

Mark Girardeau, who posted footage of the encounter to YouTube, said he was hiking with Rachel de Vlugt in Trabuco Canyon when they spotted the mountain lion watching them from about 20 feet away.

Advertisement

Girardeau can be heard repeatedly yelling for the cougar to "get back" as he and de Vlugt slowly backed away.

The pair said the mountain lion followed them for a brief time before wandering away.