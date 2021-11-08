Moose takes run on South Dakota State University's football field

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A moose on the loose made a stop at South Dakota State University to take a run on the school's football field.

The South Dakota State University Police issued an alert on Facebook warning of a moose on the loose in Brookings, and the animal eventually made its way to the school's campus.

The moose was estimated to be 1 to 2 years old.

Emmett Keyser, the regional supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, said the school's police and other local law enforcement agencies worked together to try to guide the moose out of town, but the animal unexpectedly turned and ran to the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to take a run on the football field.

Keyser said the moose eventually was escorted out of town to the west.