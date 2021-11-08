California firefighters rescue deer from canal

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a deer that became stranded in a canal and "had completely given up."

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a member of the public reported a deer in the Folsom South Canal at 12:29 p.m. Sunday.

Crews responded to the canal near Tributary Crossing Drive and determined the exhausted deer was unable to climb the steep walls of the canal.

Firefighters said it took about 10 minutes to haul the deer out of the water.

"The deer was successfully rescued and unharmed," fire officials tweeted. "He had completely given up, and had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water."