Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 8, 2021 / 1:16 PM

California firefighters rescue deer from canal

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a deer that became stranded in a canal and "had completely given up."

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a member of the public reported a deer in the Folsom South Canal at 12:29 p.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

Crews responded to the canal near Tributary Crossing Drive and determined the exhausted deer was unable to climb the steep walls of the canal.

Firefighters said it took about 10 minutes to haul the deer out of the water.

"The deer was successfully rescued and unharmed," fire officials tweeted. "He had completely given up, and had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water."

Read More

10-foot-high gaming joystick named world's largest by Guinness World Records Moose takes run on South Dakota State University's football field Store's shortage of woman's preferred lottery tickets earns her $200,000

Latest Headlines

10-foot-high gaming joystick named world's largest by Guinness World Records
Odd News // 2 hours ago
10-foot-high gaming joystick named world's largest by Guinness World Records
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Dartmouth University professor's 10-foot-high version of a classic Atari 2600 video game joystick has been dubbed the largest video game joystick in the world by Guinness World Records.
Moose takes run on South Dakota State University's football field
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Moose takes run on South Dakota State University's football field
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A moose on the loose made a stop at South Dakota State University to take a run on the school's football field.
Store's shortage of woman's preferred lottery tickets earns her $200,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Store's shortage of woman's preferred lottery tickets earns her $200,000
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a gas station being out of her preferred scratch-off lottery ticket -- and her backup choice -- led to her winning a $200,000 jackpot.
Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman having a cigarette on her front porch was approached by a wandering bear that licked her on the hand.
European red deer on the loose in Georgia
Odd News // 2 days ago
European red deer on the loose in Georgia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Georgia said an animal repeatedly captured on wildlife cameras was initially thought to be an elk, but now has been identified as a European red deer.
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 43 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 43 years
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library said "a very honest patron" returned a book to the facility that was more than four decades overdue.
Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight
Odd News // 3 days ago
Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer was summoned to break up an unusual street fight when two bald eagles were found "stuck together" in the middle of a road.
Illusionist escapes straitjacket 300 times in eight hours
Odd News // 3 days ago
Illusionist escapes straitjacket 300 times in eight hours
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A professional illusionist broke a Guinness World Record at a Georgia theme park when he completed 300 straitjacket escapes in eight hours.
Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom
Odd News // 3 days ago
Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A school in Saskatchewan, Canada, experienced an unusual interruption when a moose ran through a large glass window and crashed into a classroom.
Lottery ticket bought 'out of frustration' earns $2.4 million jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lottery ticket bought 'out of frustration' earns $2.4 million jackpot
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said his wife's insistence led him to buy a lottery ticket "out of frustration" and he ended up winning a $2.4 million jackpot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight
Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight
Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand
Bear approaches British Columbia woman on her porch, licks her hand
European red deer on the loose in Georgia
European red deer on the loose in Georgia
Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom
Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom
Bear breaks into unlocked car in Colorado, poops in the back seat
Bear breaks into unlocked car in Colorado, poops in the back seat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement