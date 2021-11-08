Trending
Nov. 8, 2021 / 1:55 PM

Man catches 49 apples in teeth in one minute for world record

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who broke a Guinness World Record by catching 49 apples with his teeth in one minute said the attempt was a surprisingly bloody affair.

David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the apples were thrown from 15 feet away by frequent collaborator Jonathan Hannon.

Rush said being struck in the face by wayward apples, even the small apples he was using for the record, turned out to be a painful experience, as it would lead to his teeth making cuts on the inside of his lips and cheeks.

Rush said the record involved more bleeding than the vast majority of his previous records.

He ended up catching 49 apples in one minute, beating the previous record of 47.

