Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 5, 2021 / 2:52 PM

Ring lost for 39 years found in Minnesota lake by 7-year-old

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl found a 1982 class ring at a North Dakota lake, and her family was able to reunite the object with the widow of the man who lost it 39 years earlier.

Isadora Rose, of Bismark, said she was camping with her family at New Johns Lake when she spotted something shiny in the water.

Advertisement

The object turned out to be a 1982 class ring from McClusky High School in McClusky, N.D. The engravings on the ring indicated its owner was a basketball player.

Robin Rose, Isadora's mother, posted photos of the ring to a community Facebook page, where it was spotted by friends of Kerry Helm, a former basketball player for McClusky who died from an asthma attack five years ago.

The Rose family got in touch with Cheryl Helm, Kerry's widow, who told them her late husband had lost his ring during a graduation party by the lake 39 years earlier.

The Roses met with Helm to present her with Kerry's ring. The widow said she believes the ring's return is a sign that her husband still is watching over her.

Advertisement

Read More

Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 43 years Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight Illusionist escapes straitjacket 300 times in eight hours

Latest Headlines

Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 43 years
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 43 years
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library said "a very honest patron" returned a book to the facility that was more than four decades overdue.
Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight
Odd News // 34 minutes ago
Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer was summoned to break up an unusual street fight when two bald eagles were found "stuck together" in the middle of a road.
Illusionist escapes straitjacket 300 times in eight hours
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Illusionist escapes straitjacket 300 times in eight hours
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A professional illusionist broke a Guinness World Record at a Georgia theme park when he completed 300 straitjacket escapes in eight hours.
Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A school in Saskatchewan, Canada, experienced an unusual interruption when a moose ran through a large glass window and crashed into a classroom.
Lottery ticket bought 'out of frustration' earns $2.4 million jackpot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lottery ticket bought 'out of frustration' earns $2.4 million jackpot
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said his wife's insistence led him to buy a lottery ticket "out of frustration" and he ended up winning a $2.4 million jackpot.
Firefighters help rescue trapped dog from sewer basin in Michigan
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters help rescue trapped dog from sewer basin in Michigan
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan teamed up with water department workers and animal control officers to rescue a dog that fell to the bottom of a cement sewer basin.
Wildlife officers free entangled buck from badminton net
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Wildlife officers free entangled buck from badminton net
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado rescued a deer found with its antlers entangled in a resident's badminton net.
American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand inducted into Toy Hall of Fame
Odd News // 23 hours ago
American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand inducted into Toy Hall of Fame
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A New York museum's Toy Hall of Fame announced the 2021 inductees are American Girl Dolls, board game Risk and sand.
Animal rescuers tranquilize loose bison in New Jersey neighborhood
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Animal rescuers tranquilize loose bison in New Jersey neighborhood
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey came to the assistance of police to capture a 2,500-pound bison that escaped from a farm and headed to a nearby neighborhood.
New Zealanders find 17-pound potato in 'feral' vegetable garden
Odd News // 23 hours ago
New Zealanders find 17-pound potato in 'feral' vegetable garden
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple said they were cleaning out their vegetable garden when they found a massive potato that weighed more than 17 pounds and might be a new world record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize
Fellow customer's complaints lead woman to $500,000 lottery prize
Lottery ticket bought 'out of frustration' earns $2.4 million jackpot
Lottery ticket bought 'out of frustration' earns $2.4 million jackpot
New Zealanders find 17-pound potato in 'feral' vegetable garden
New Zealanders find 17-pound potato in 'feral' vegetable garden
Teen solves 300 Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle
Teen solves 300 Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement