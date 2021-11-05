Ring lost for 39 years found in Minnesota lake by 7-year-old

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl found a 1982 class ring at a North Dakota lake, and her family was able to reunite the object with the widow of the man who lost it 39 years earlier.

Isadora Rose, of Bismark, said she was camping with her family at New Johns Lake when she spotted something shiny in the water.

The object turned out to be a 1982 class ring from McClusky High School in McClusky, N.D. The engravings on the ring indicated its owner was a basketball player.

Robin Rose, Isadora's mother, posted photos of the ring to a community Facebook page, where it was spotted by friends of Kerry Helm, a former basketball player for McClusky who died from an asthma attack five years ago.

The Rose family got in touch with Cheryl Helm, Kerry's widow, who told them her late husband had lost his ring during a graduation party by the lake 39 years earlier.

The Roses met with Helm to present her with Kerry's ring. The widow said she believes the ring's return is a sign that her husband still is watching over her.