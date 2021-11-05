Moose crashes through window into Saskatchewan classroom

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A school in Saskatchewan, Canada, experienced an unusual interruption when a moose ran through a large glass window and crashed into a classroom.

Witness Jayme Melnyk said she was dropping her 2-year-old son off at his daycare, which is attached to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, when the moose crashed into a classroom just across the hall.

The school said a before-school program was just wrapping up in the room at the time of the moose's Thursday morning entrance, and the students were safely ushered out of the room as the dazed animal slumped to the ground.

Saskatoon Public Schools said one child sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The moose was tranquilized by authorities and relocated to outside the city.

Officials said the rest of the school day continued as normal.