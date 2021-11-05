Minnesota police called to break up bald eagle street fight

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer was summoned to break up an unusual street fight when two bald eagles were found "stuck together" in the middle of a road.

The city of Plymouth said in a Facebook post that Officer Mitch Martinson responded to a neighborhood on "a report of two bald eagles stuck together on a Plymouth roadway."

Martinson said being called to break up a street fight between two eagles was a first for him.

"We do have de-escalation tactics, but I've never applied them to eagles or other animals," Martinson told WCCO-TV.

The officer consulted with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Raptor Center, which told him the eagles were likely in a dispute over territory.

Martinson said he was attempting to cover the birds' heads to calm them down when they decided to flee the scene.

"The eagles started going at it again and the next thing you knew, they were flying away," Martinson said.