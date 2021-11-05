Trending
Nov. 5, 2021

Overdue book returned to New Jersey library after 43 years

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library said "a very honest patron" returned a book to the facility that was more than four decades overdue.

The Montclair Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Paddington Abroad, by Michael Bond, was returned this week.

The book was due in 1978, the library said. "Good thing we're fine free," the post said.

The patron returned the book with a note reading: "My apologies for the late return. I guess it's better late than not returning it at all."

