Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said his wife's insistence led him to buy a lottery ticket "out of frustration" and he ended up winning a $2.4 million jackpot. The Jackson County man told Missouri Lottery officials he was driving home with his wife when she insisted on stopping at Casey's General Store in Grain Valley to buy a ticket for the Missouri Lotto drawing.

"My wife forced me to pull over and buy a lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game," the husband recalled. "So I pulled over and bought the lottery ticket out of frustration."

The man said he had to admit his wife was right when the ticket scored a $2.4 million jackpot in the Oct. 23 drawing. The ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing: 8-10-13-22-25-29.

The couple did not reveal any immediate plans for their winnings.